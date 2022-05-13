LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men accused of setting a fire in downtown Las Vegas.

LVMPD searches for 3 men accused in arson fire (LVMPD)

Police say the incident took place on March 26 and released photos of the men on Friday.

Suspect #1 – Black male adult, between the ages of 30 to 45 years of age, last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying a black backpack.

Suspect #2 – White male adult, between the ages of 30-45 years old, last seen wearing a red and blue bandana, print hoodie, gray shirt with “DKN,” and carrying a gray backpack.

Suspect #3 – White male, 30-45 years old, last seen wearing a black hoodie with white sleeves, tan pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the photos released is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.