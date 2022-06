LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing an east valley convenience store.

The incident occurred in May at a store located near the 3800 block of South Nellis Boulevard.

Police say the suspects were armed with a knife and demanded money from the victim.

The suspects are described as adult men between the ages of 18 to 22 years of age.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.