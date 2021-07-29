Police say Utah boy found in toy chest died of ‘positional asphyxiation’

HURRICANE, Utah — Police say a missing 4-year-old Utah boy found dead in his toy chest died by accident of positional asphyxiation.

Hurricane police said Wednesday Kache Wallis couldn’t get enough air due to the position of his body in the small chest.

He was reported missing Sunday after his family woke up in the morning and discovered he wasn’t in his bed.

Police, family and friends conducted searches inside and outside the house before someone opened the toy chest and found the boy inside.

The results of an investigation by the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office were released Wednesday by Hurricane Police.

Hurriccane is about two hours northeast of Las Vegas, near St. George, Utah.