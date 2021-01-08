Police say suspect in Elko shooting considered armed, dangerous

ELKO — Police are looking for a 30-year-old Elko man they believe shot two people at a trailer park on the city’s south side.

Elko police identified Austin William Himmelman as the suspect in Thursday’s shooting.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Himmelman is described as a white male adult, 5’10” tall, 220 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Himmelman is asked to contact Elko Police Department Dispatch at 775-777-7300.

Officers found one male victim in front of a mobile home, and one female inside a trailer when they were called to the park Thursday morning.

Both were transported to an Elko hospital but the man has been flown to a Utah hospital where he’s in intensive care.

The woman is recovering from surgery to remove a bullet.