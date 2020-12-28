Police say ‘speak up’ if you know about a house party in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — See something, say something.

New Year’s Eve is three days away, and Metro police are making a special effort to shut down house parties before they get out of control. A tweet by Metro’s Northwest Area Command notes that there are fewer party options this year, but “more parties will be happening in residential neighborhoods.”

“Please help us curb Airbnb house parties.”

The tweet contains a comparison of “Animal House” to a house party gone wrong. Short-term rentals have been frequent sources of problems in the community, but the message applies to more than just rentals.

And it emphasizes: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wants to know.

“If you are aware of a problem or party house in your community, we want to know about it. Together, we can partner to make every community one we can enjoy living in peace,” police say.

If you’re not sure it’s worth a call to the police, know this: better safe than sorry, and there are many ways to let the police know about a problem.

It doesn’t always rise to the level of a 911 call, but police do want to know about your concerns.

Metro offers these options: