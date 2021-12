LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police now say the man wanted for shooting and killing his father Wednesday night in the valley’s east side is in custody.

The father, 56-year-old Roy Gaines, was found dead inside a home on the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street, near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue.

Police say 30-year-old Justin Gaines was taken into custody near the Arizona/New Mexico border. Police expect him to be extradited to Las Vegas to face open murder charges.