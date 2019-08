LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday in the 9300 block of West Desert Inn Road.

Three people were reported trying to break into a residence near Desert Inn and Fort Apache Road at about 2:30 p.m. “During the event, one of the suspects was injured by a gunshot wound and was transported to UMC Trauma,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Access to the Regency at the Lakes is restricted while officers investigate.

The suspect’s condition is unknown.