LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said a man was shot and killed during a drug deal in the east Las Vegas valley.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 at around 8 p.m. officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to East Charleston Boulevard and North 28th Street after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle near an apartment complex. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

According to a release, police found that the victim had arranged a meeting with two people and was shot during a drug deal. Both suspects had left the scene before police arrived.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.