Police say inmate found dead Wednesday committed suicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center was found dead in his cell with a bedsheet tied around his neck on Wednesday, according to Las Vegas police.

Police say the man killed himself.

The 54-year-old inmate, who was not identified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, was jailed on Oct. 2 on arrest warrants for two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of burglary while in possession of a gun.

He was found on the floor of his cell just after noon on Wednesday, police said.

The man was found by a corrections officer making her rounds. The man was transported to UMC where he was later declared dead. The inmate did not have interaction with police before he was found, according to a Metro news release.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.