Police say driver was drunk who caused 4-car deadly crash on Eastern Ave.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California man is facing charges in a deadly crash on Saturday, Dec. 4 for being drunk and allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign. One person was killed in the four-car crash.

According to the arrest report for 30-year-old Dustin Porter, he was driving westbound on Bluegrass Lane and failed to stop at the intersection of Eastern Avenue. Police said Porter had “watery and glossy eyes” smelled of an “intoxicating beverage” and had to lean on the front of the patrol car to maintain his balance.

The report said Porter told officers he didn’t remember what happened when he was driving and denied having any alcohol. Police noted a marijuana pipe was visible in the car Porter was driving.

Police conducted a field sobriety test and said Porter failed. He was taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

He is facing a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of failure to obey a stop sign at a controlled intersection.