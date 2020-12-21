Police say dog starved to death as newly married couple celebrated at hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A newly married couple will start their future under the cloud of animal cruelty charges after a dog in their care died unattended in an apartment, apparently starved to death.

Hannah M. Carr, 21, and Kayla Janell Barnum, 21, were arrested Friday and charged after a dog named Cash was found in a crate in their apartment “very underweight,” with its ribs, backbone and pelvic bones visible from a distance.

The dog’s breed was not specified by Metro police. Cash was described as “a larger black dog.”

The apartment smelled of urine and feces, according to an arrest report. A second dog was also taken from the apartment — a small border collie mix named Venus, apparently in good health.

Carr and Barnum were married on Saturday, Dec. 12, and had been visiting the dogs “every other day” or “every few days” while they lived with Kayla’s mother, Kanisha Heard. They were helping to care for Heard’s recently born twins and had been living with her since just before Thanksgiving.

The women had not been in the apartment regularly over the past week as they celebrated their wedding at a hotel.

Carr said Cash originally belonged to her mother, and that she had taken the dog when she left home. She told police that Cash was 4-years-old.

The dog’s death was reported by the manager of their apartment complex, Natalie Hicks, who had entered the unit after previously posting that fire extinguishers would be inspected. The Stax Studios apartment is in the 500 block of 10th Street. When Hicks found the dog dead on Friday morning, she called Las Vegas Animal Control.

The apartment and two dog crates were littered with “a large amount” of feces and urine.

Animal control officers determined that Cash was severely underweight, with “no discernable body fat and an obvious loss of muscle mass.” They called police.

Hicks said she had not seen Carr or Barnum since Dec. 11, but she had spoken with them on the phone on Dec. 16. She said they had not requested assistance with caring for the animals or state that they would be away.

After a warrant was obtained, officers began to collect evidence while animal control removed the dogs. As this was happening, Carr and Barnum arrived.

They told officers that they had been feeding the dogs and letting them out, but that Cash had started to lose weight before Thanksgiving. A veterinarian had advised them to feed him more often and at different times, but that was a phone call, and the dog had not been to the vet.

Further investigation determined that Cash had lost 44.7 pounds — more than half the dog’s body weight — since the most recent visit to the vet about a year ago. The dog was 38.3 pounds when it died.

Officers determined that both dogs were kept in inhumane conditions, locked in a crate and forced to live in their own waste and only given food and water every few days.

The charge filed by Metro police is willful killing of a dog. Carr and Barnum both face charges because they were both responsible for the dogs, according to the arrest report.