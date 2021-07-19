Henderson Police investigating deaths of 2 children at home near Galleria, US 95

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating the deaths of two children at a home near Galleria and U.S. 95. Units responded to a medical emergency in the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place around 6:33 p.m.

Paramedics observed the children were “beyond assistance” and declared them dead at the scene. Their ages are currently unconfirmed.

According to HPD, the incident “appears to be suspicious in nature.”

The Clark County Coroner will release the children’s names after next of kin is notified.

No further details will be provided at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.