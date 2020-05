LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a road rage incident Thursday night ended in a deadly confrontation at Russell Road and I-15.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection after the cars pulled off the freeway.

Police say one driver ran up to the other car with the gun drawn. The other driver, who also was armed, shot and killed the the man.

Metro did not make an arrest because they say it appears to be a case of self defense.