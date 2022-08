LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck, called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.

Nearby officers were able to stop the suspect and make an arrest, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Nevada Highway Patrol is currently investigating this incident.