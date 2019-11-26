Police: Road rage may have led to woman’s murder near Lake Mead, Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Road rage may have led to a woman’s murder, and Metro Police are still searching for who’s responsible. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Monday morning on Lake Mead near Nellis, prompting authorities to close the intersection for eight hours.

Metro says someone called 911 this morning and reported a car crash in the area. When officers responded, they found a woman shot to death in a car.

Here’s a closer look at the car that @LVMPD says the woman’s body was found in. It’s still on scene on Lake Mead Blvd., and investigators are still out here as well. Police tell us the woman was probably in her late 20’s or 30’s. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/r4wNG24nMG — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) November 25, 2019

Ernesto Romo, who works at a furniture store on Lake Mead near Nellis, saw the scene when he was heading in for his shift Monday morning.

“I’m not too surprised,” Romo said, “a bunch of things like this happen on the daily.”

Police said the woman who was killed was in her late 20s to early 30s. Investigators believe some sort of road rage incident led to the shooting.

“There’s been a lot of situations where people get really aggravated and want to get out of their vehicles because they want to fight or whatever the reason,” said Romo. “And, you never know around this area, to really mess with the wrong kind of people.”

Roxann Lewis lives nearby the scene. She said she’s fed up with the violence and tired of seeing police lights in her neighborhood.

“Every day, you see lights, every day, all day,” said Lewis. “Every night, I mean, people are really careless these days.”

Metro Police need the community’s help to find the suspect or suspects. Investigators are also hoping surveillance video will point them in the right direction. In the meantime, Romo is praying for justice.

“I hope the family finds closure, and they find whoever did this,” he stated.

If you know anything about what happened here Monday morning, you’re urged to call police or Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 702-385-5555 or on the organization’s website.