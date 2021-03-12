UPDATE: Police responding to crashes, including wreck at I-15 ramp to 215 Beltway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads are slick this morning, and reports are coming in that drivers are having problems with the wet weather.
Currently, Metro police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are responding to crashes including a wreck on the Interstate 15 ramp to the 215 Beltway in the south valley.
Police responded earlier to several accidents:
- Spring Mountain Avenue at Valley View Boulevard
- Christy Lane at Kell Lane
- Fremont Street and Sahara Avenue
- Paradise at Wayne Newton Boulevard at the airport
- US95 at Eastern Avenue