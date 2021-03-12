UPDATE: Police responding to crashes, including wreck at I-15 ramp to 215 Beltway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads are slick this morning, and reports are coming in that drivers are having problems with the wet weather.

Currently, Metro police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are responding to crashes including a wreck on the Interstate 15 ramp to the 215 Beltway in the south valley.

Police responded earlier to several accidents:

Spring Mountain Avenue at Valley View Boulevard

Christy Lane at Kell Lane

Fremont Street and Sahara Avenue

Paradise at Wayne Newton Boulevard at the airport

US95 at Eastern Avenue

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-vehicle crash clearing on Spring Mountain Road and N. Valley View Blvd., but still causing delays. Please drive safe in this wet weather. Have a safe Friday everyone. #8NN pic.twitter.com/0jSz08FgJ8 — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) March 12, 2021

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)