LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say one person was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart. It happened at the store at Cheyenne Avenue and North Rainbow.

Police say the shooting appears to be related to a domestic situation. The victim has been taken to UMC with injuries, but they do not appear to be life threatening.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, but the suspect has been identified.

#UPDATE: Metro Police have confirmed that a shooting took place in the Walmart shopping center near Cheyenne & Rainbow. Sasha Loftis shares what we just learned. #8NN Posted by 8 News Now on Friday, November 29, 2019

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.