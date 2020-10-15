Police respond to child molestation call in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police took an adult into custody Wednesday night after a report of a child molestation in the east Las Vegas valley.

An initial call to police indicated a kidnapping, but police would not confirm that a kidnapping had occurred.

The incident occurred in the 3900 block of Comb Street, near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and E. Wyoming Avenue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers are still investigating. No further details were immediately available.

Police said there are no injuries to report at this time.