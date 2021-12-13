Police rescue woman from apartment, man facing multiple charges, including sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges including sexual assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Kezyon Jones was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex near the 700 block of W. Lone Mountain Road near Camino Al Norte.

Police said they were able to locate the victim because she shined a light out of an apartment window. Officers used a ladder to help her escape.

During the incident, police evacuated the surrounding apartments, as a safety precaution. The suspect was arrested and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

He is also facing charges of domestic battery violence by strangulation, false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery with use of a deadly weapon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.