Police rescue 2 dogs locked in hot car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two dogs left in a locked car were rescued Friday morning by officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Convention Center Area Command.

According to a tweet from Metro Captain Dori Koren, the dogs were left with no food or water on a day when it’s expected to reach 115 degrees.

“Thankfully we got to them in time,” he said.

It is against the law to leave an animal alone in a vehicle in extreme hot or cold weather conditions that could present a risk to the pet’s health and safety.

Animal control took possession of the dogs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories