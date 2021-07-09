Police rescue 2 dogs locked in hot car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two dogs left in a locked car were rescued Friday morning by officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Convention Center Area Command.

According to a tweet from Metro Captain Dori Koren, the dogs were left with no food or water on a day when it’s expected to reach 115 degrees.

“Thankfully we got to them in time,” he said.

Brace yourself for the best story of the day…our @LVMPDCCAC officers rescued these two pups from a locked car this morning. They were left with no food or water in a 115 degree heat 🥵😡 Thankfully we got to them in time. #LVMPD #AnimalRescue #positivity #GoodVibes #Retweet 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ofglFqySRP — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) July 9, 2021

It is against the law to leave an animal alone in a vehicle in extreme hot or cold weather conditions that could present a risk to the pet’s health and safety.

Animal control took possession of the dogs.