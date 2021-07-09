Police rescue 2 dogs locked in hot car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two dogs left in a locked car were rescued Friday morning by officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Convention Center Area Command.
According to a tweet from Metro Captain Dori Koren, the dogs were left with no food or water on a day when it’s expected to reach 115 degrees.
“Thankfully we got to them in time,” he said.
It is against the law to leave an animal alone in a vehicle in extreme hot or cold weather conditions that could present a risk to the pet’s health and safety.
Animal control took possession of the dogs.