LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report released Tuesday recounted an encounter between a food vendor at the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign and an LVMPD officer Sunday that made waves on social media.

According to police documents, the officer involved had spoken with the vendor, identified by Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) records as Jose Hernandez Perez, 36, about his business on Saturday. On Sunday, that officer approached Hernandez Perez, who police documents say refused to identify himself, asking him why he had returned to the location after being told by the officer that he was not allowed to sell food at the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign without a permit.

According to police, the vendor showed the officer a California permit on his phone. The officer asked for Hernandez Perez’s license, reports indicate, and the vendor responded, “You’re harassing me.”

When Hernandez Perez continued to ignore the officer’s commands, the officer “went hands on” with Hernandez Perez, the documents say. The vendor continued to pull away from the officer, saying, “Don’t touch me,” before grabbing the officer by the back of the neck, tripping him, and throwing him to the ground, reports indicate.

Hernandez Perez continued to resist before another officer arrived to help take Hernandez Perez into custody, the report said. The vendor was booked into CCDC and is facing charges of battery on a protected person, violation of mobile food vendor regulations, and obstructing a police officer with a false statement.