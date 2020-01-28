Police Report: Parents left baby in dumpster; now face child abuse, neglect, destroying evidence charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police report reveals more about what led up to an infant found dead in a dumpster on Jan. 19 at an apartment complex near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

After an investigation, police took 52-year-old Raul Ramos and 32-year-old Adriana Hernandez into custody and they now face child abuse and neglect charges along with destroying and concealing evidence.

The police report says the infant has medical problems since birth and spent the first month of its life in the ICU.

According to the report, his parents had recently been evicted and were living in a weekly rental with two other small children.

The police report states the parents admitted to police they had traded their food stamps for meth instead of buying food and clothes for their children.

After smoking the drugs, they laid the baby down and later found him not breathing.

The arrest report gives details of a witness who states he was throwing trash out when he saw a red duffel bag sitting on top of the trash. The resident of the apartment complex says he considered taking the discarded bag for himself and when he looked inside discoverd the infant under a white blanket prompting him to call the police.

Instead of calling an ambulance, they tried to conceal the death by putting the baby in the dumpster.

When asked by police during the investigation why they denied having had an infant child, they stated they feared calling the police the day of the incident “because they were high and nobody would believe their story.”

Raul Ramos, the father of the infant, faces the following charges:

Child abuse and neglect, 2 counts

Child abuse and neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm, 1 count

Destroying and concealing evidence of his crime

Adriana Hernandez, the mother of the infant, faces the following charges:

Child abuse and neglect, 3 counts

Destroying and concealing evidence of Raul Ramo’s crime

They both have their first court appearance scheduled for Wednesday morning.