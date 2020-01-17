Police report: Details of officer’s phone call with 1 October shooter’s brother

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recently released police report detailed a conversation between an officer with Metro’s Counter Terrorism Section and Eric Paddock — the brother of 1 October shooter Stephen Paddock. The exchange was reportedly emotional and revealed the subject’s desire to help police during their investigation.

On Oct. 6, 2017, an officer contacted Eric, who sounded very emotional, the report says. The officer noted he rambled about potentially being the executor of his brother’s estate and how we wanted to ensure all its assets were protected. He reportedly also wanted to establish a trust for the massacre victims from the remaining assets.

Eric Paddock also told the officer his brother was good to his family while expressing concern for the state of his brother’s residence in Mesquite, Nevada, after a search warrant was executed on the property. Eric continued to speak about his fears for the property, including the homeowner’s association attempt to place a lien on it, along with speculation of the possible removal of casino chips from the home by police.

According to the report, Eric reiterated that he was inquiring about his brother’s assets in order to establish a trust for the victims, stating once he ensured his safety, he would go to the media and explain his intentions.

He told the officer he was willing to cooperate with police. According to the report, Eric reportedly grew upset and asked why no one had contacted him during the investigation thus far.

“I want to help out, I see what the media is saying, of course he scoped out other places,” Eric said.

When the officer asked what he meant by that, he said he didn’t know anything else about that or the incident.

Eric revealed he had been his brother’s IT person for 20 years and could help police get into his electronics, due to having all the passwords. According to the report, he told officers he had sent these passwords to a “FBI contact” and did not know why or how the massacre happened.

Broken windows that Stephen Paddock fired from in the The Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino are seen in Las Vegas, Nevada, is seen October 4, 2017. The attack that left 58 people dead in Las Vegas could impact America’s tourism capital, but only in the short term, experts say, predicting a full recovery within months. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

He continued to reiterate that he could help investigators, saying he could help them understand how his brother’s mind works. According to the report, the Paddock brothers worked in real estate together for 20 years.

As the phone interview continued, Eric reportedly grew emotional again as he told the officer his mother needed his brother’s ashes and asked when she would receive them.

Paddock continued, talking about his brother’s ex-wife, how the family worked together, and that Stephen had retired from real estate with a lot of money.

According to the report, he said once again that he could help investigators understand his brother’s mind.

“I know you guys are working with a profiler. I could talk to them and try to help them understand,” he told the officer.

He also said they should not investigate foreign entities, like Saudi Arabia, as they wouldn’t find anything. He then said they may find something, due to his brother being invested in arms “at arms distance” or because he dabbled in several real estate deals.

Eric once again offered to help investigators and come out to Vegas on his own dime. The report says he proceeded to talk about how police already knew a lot of things about him and his family saying, “I know I am a suspect. You can’t find anything. He has no tracks; he knows how to hide things.”

The subject then told the officer the note in his brother’s room at Mandalay Bay was not a suicide note and that it mostly likely said, “F*%k you guys, you try to figure this out!” He reportedly worked up and said, “He was f*%ked up at this point, f*%k God, f*%k civilization, just evil.”

According to the report, Eric calmed down and said, “No one knows what caused him to change, no one knows how his mind works, but I could tell you.”

He noted people don’t understand as he spoke about some of his brother’s habits, which included purchasing high-quality rifles but not shooting them due to fears of getting them dirty, along with buying new cars regularly to avoid being charged for oil changes.

As the conversation concluded, the report says Eric once again stated he wanted to make sure ‘things were taken care of’ and that his mother wanted his brother’s ashes. He said he wanted someone to call him, so he and the officer created a safe word so Eric could ensure he knew he was talking to.