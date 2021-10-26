UPDATE: Suspect in custody following robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, police say man was ‘unarmed’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police reported a robbery at a bank near Charleston and Las Vegas Boulevards on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26.

According to police, at approximately 12:08 p.m., LVMPD received a call from a business of a robbery in progress at a Wells Fargo Bank located off of Charleston Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say there was no mention of a weapon, but that the teller assumed a robbery was taking place.

Officers arrived on the scene as customers and employees began to exit the business. According to police, a perimeter was established around the location for safety, and police were able to receive real-time information from inside the bank. The suspect had not exited the business at that time.

SWAT arrived and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Charleston Blvd and Las Vegas Boulevard were shut down to traffic while the incident was being investigated. There were no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing by LVMPD Robbery Section. Please check back for updates.