Police remind drivers about school zones, crosswalks as school prepares to start

Local News

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 5th annual ‘Zero Fatalities for Children’ safety fair took over the Boulevard Mall Wednesday and focused on roadway safety.

The event started with increased police presence outside the mall. An officer in plain clothing spent time in a crosswalk reminding drivers to be alert for those who are crossing major streets and in school zones.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety says the most common traffic violations around schools are speeding and not stopping for school buses. Also, U-turns are not allowed.

Inside the Boulevard Mall, a safety fair taught kids about the do’s and dont’s when riding a bicycle.

Starting Monday, drivers will have to get used to groups of children crossing streets around the valley before and after school and that has some parents concerned.

 “We walk to school, it’s about half-a-mile away from our house and I remember it was a brand new school last year and we had cars riding up and down and going about 50 miles-an-hour,” said parent Brandon Kountapanya.

Law enforcement officers urge teen drivers to know the law, slow down and plan for plenty of travel time.

Fines are doubled around school zones in Nevada so not following the rules can prove expensive and deadly.

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

