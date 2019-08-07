Police remind drivers about school zones, crosswalks as school prepares to start

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 5th annual ‘Zero Fatalities for Children’ safety fair took over the Boulevard Mall Wednesday and focused on roadway safety.

The event started with increased police presence outside the mall. An officer in plain clothing spent time in a crosswalk reminding drivers to be alert for those who are crossing major streets and in school zones.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety says the most common traffic violations around schools are speeding and not stopping for school buses. Also, U-turns are not allowed.

Inside the Boulevard Mall, a safety fair taught kids about the do’s and dont’s when riding a bicycle.

Starting Monday, drivers will have to get used to groups of children crossing streets around the valley before and after school and that has some parents concerned.

“We walk to school, it’s about half-a-mile away from our house and I remember it was a brand new school last year and we had cars riding up and down and going about 50 miles-an-hour,” said parent Brandon Kountapanya.

Law enforcement officers urge teen drivers to know the law, slow down and plan for plenty of travel time.

Fines are doubled around school zones in Nevada so not following the rules can prove expensive and deadly.