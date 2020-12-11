Police remind drivers about traffic law following deadly bicycle crash that killed 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are reminding drivers about a state law that requires drivers to give at least three feet of space while passing a bicyclist.

The reminder was posted on LVMPD’s Traffic Facebook page Friday and reads, “The bicyclists had the right to be on that roadway.” Police urge motorists to slow down and use common sense when approaching a bicyclist.

The five bicyclists were part of a group doing a ride that started in Las Vegas when they were struck by a truck on U.S. 95 Thursday.

“There are no words to describe the horrific crash that occurred yesterday. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy,” the post said.

The post also links to the Nevada Department of Transportation where people can read about the law.