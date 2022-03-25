LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are hoping someone can help identify a suspect in a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Metro police are releasing surveillance video of the suspect and asking for the public’s assistance to identify him.

This shooting happened on Friday, March 18 just before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of S. Valley View Boulevard. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but is expected to survive.

Image of shooting suspect from surveillance video. (Credit: LVMPD)

According to police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, green shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, and white and blue sneakers. He was wearing a tan bag across his chest.

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the shooting to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-2639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.