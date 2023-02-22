LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas detectives released a video they recently obtained of a shooting at an apartment complex last month that left one person dead.

The shooting was reported Jan. 9 around 2:34 a.m. outside an apartment complex near Topaz Street and Tompkins Avenue. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers found the man’s body in a flood channel behind the complex.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at )702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or go to this link.

Police are also interested in obtaining additional video or photos, if someone might have those.