Police release surveillance photos of possible suspect, person of interest in eastside shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the person or persons responsible for shooting and paralyzing a man on the east side of the Las Vegas valley. Newly released surveillance photos show two people who police want to interview and the suspect.

The incident happened on Aug. 29 around 10:45 p.m. Metro said patrol officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store located in the 5000 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that a Hispanic woman arrived in a red Toyota Camry accompanied by a white man and a black woman.

Police said the man got out of the car, approached the victim, and the two began to argue. A fistfight ensued, and that is when the Hispanic woman grabbed a gun from the vehicle and shot the victim.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, 20-30 years of age, medium to large build, wearing a black and white plaid shirt, black undershirt, and blue jeans.

The persons of interest are described as a black female, 20-30 years of age, medium to large build, wearing a white dress, and a white male in his 20s, thin to medium build, wearing black clothing and a black hat.

The male appeared to have an electronic monitor on his left ankle.

The suspect vehicle is a 2012-14 red Toyota Camry with tinted windows. Surveillance photos of the suspect, persons of interest, and their vehicle accompany this release.

Anyone who knows the identity of these subjects or has any information about this incident is urged to call the Southeast Area Command Investigative Section at (702) 828-8242 or (702) 828-3794. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.