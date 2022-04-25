LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman suspected of stealing packages in the south valley.

The suspects were posing as workers for an asphalt service company, according to information provided by the Enterprise Area Command. The theft occurred in a residential area near E. Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road.

Police said the man stood in front of the residence’s security camera while the woman took the package off the porch. The man was distracting the homeowner during the theft.

Photos of the suspects and a blue Chevrolet truck they had at the scene. The camera did not catch the truck’s license number.

If you have information about the suspect, call police at (702) 828-2869, reference event#: LLV220400002032. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.