Police release photos of suspect in catalytic converter thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.

We STILL need your help! Please be on the lookout & help us identify this suspect. Thank you Bolden residents for your continuing partnership and support. We could not do it without you!

Call @CrimeStoppersNV 702.385.5555 & mention event# 210200015018#BAC #BACFAM #LVMPD #Vegas pic.twitter.com/ATzKPiUkvx — Bolden Area Command (@LVMPDBAC) March 2, 2021

Three photos were released by investigators from Metro’s Bolden Area Command after reports of catalytic converter thefts in the area around Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street.

Photos released by police show a man police believe to be responsible for the thefts.

If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Use event number #LLV210200015018