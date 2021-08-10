Police release photos of suspect in attempted robbery near Charleston, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect in an attempted robbery Monday afternoon on Charleston Boulevard just east of Rainbow Boulevard.

Police released photos and a description of the suspect on Tuesday, and said he was armed with a black handgun.

Police are looking for a Black male adult, 50-55 years old, 6-feet to 6-feet-2-inches tall, 170-180 pounds with a green jacket, blue shirt, black hat, black gloves, blue jeans and a blue COVID facemask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.