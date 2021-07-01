Police release photos of robbery, carjacking suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are hoping someone can help identify a suspect they say is connected to series of on-going robberies and carjackings in the Las Vegas valley.

Metro police say a group of usually three to five males between the ages of 16 to 20 years old and armed with handguns have been targeting victims as they get out of their vehicles either in their garage or driveway. The suspects order the victims to hand over their property and vehicle keys, police said.

Police released photos obtained from surveillance video related to one of these crimes that shows one of the alleged suspects.

Anyone who recognizes this person or may have other information about the crimes is urged to contact these detectives at Metro’s Northwest Area Command – Det. Kolby Kartchner’s email – k6632k@lvmpd.com or Det. Philip Zaragoza’s email – p13738z@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to this link.