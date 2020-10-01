Police release photos of 4 people arrested during Breonna Taylor protest

(PHOTOS ABOVE: Justin Book, Amber O’Conner, Shumeanna Pittman-King and Charles Lesus)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The arrest reports and photos of four people arrested by Las Vegas police during the Breonna Taylor protests were released Thursday.

Justin Book, Amber O’Conner, Shumeanna Pittman-King and Charles Lesus were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in downtown Las Vegas where the demonstration took place.

According to the arrest reports, Lesus and O’Conner were arrested after police ordered all people to leave the roadway and they locked arms disregarding the order. Both are facing a charge of a pedestrian on a roadway.

Pittman-King, who is from North Carolina, is facing a charge of battery on a protected person for allegedly hitting a police officer with her forearm. According to her arrest report, she refused to move back when asked by police and struck an officer in the chest.

Justin Book, who was riding a bicycle, was stopped because he didn’t have a bell on his bike or use an auditory signal for more than 100 feet, the report said. Police said a records check showed that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for drug charges.