LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police released the booking photos of the two suspects in the possible road rage shooting Wednesday that injured a 6-year-old girl and her father.

Zachery Stern, 39, and his nephew, Donavyn Stern, 23, were taken into custody following the shooting.

North Las Vegas police investigate a possible road rage shooting on July 5, 2023. (KLAS)

According to North Las Vegas Police Department, Donavyn Stern is facing four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of child abuse and/or neglect with a deadly weapon, and two counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon that resulted in substantial bodily harm.

Zachery Stern and Donavyn Stern are accused of a suspected road rage shooting. (Credit: NLV Police)

Zachery Stern is facing charges of destroying and/or concealing evidence, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, resisting a police officer, and a bicycle rider failing to ride on the right side of the road.

Police said the girl and her father were shot just before 11 a.m. while riding in a vehicle near North 5th Street and Lone Mountain Road. After the shooting, they drove to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Craig where they were met by officers and medical help.

Both were taken to University Medical Center and are recovering.

Donavyn and Zachery Stern are being held at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. both will make their initial appearances in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday, July 7.