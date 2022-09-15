LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have released photos and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a June 27 road rage incident on Sunset Road near Sandhill Road.

Police say a man got out of a white Dodge Caravan and pointed a handgun at another driver. When the suspect drove away, he fired several shots. No injuries were reported.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Southeast Area Command (SEAC) released two photos and described the suspect as a Hispanic male adult with distinct tattoos on his forearms.

If you have information regarding the suspect, call the SEAC Patrol Investigations Detective A. Gallegos at 702 828-5671. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com reference #LLV220600105680.