LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police release photos of a man suspected in three separate thefts that occurred a few months ago.

According to a news release from Metro, the crimes occurred near the 7400 block of S. Buffalo Drive, between Warm Springs Road and Robindale Road between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5.

  • LVMPD releases photos of a suspect in three separate thefts that occurred in August and September. (Credit: LVMPD)
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, around 5’10” tall and 30 to 40 years old. Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Retail Theft Section at 702-828-3591 or email ORC@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.