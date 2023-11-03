LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police release photos of a man suspected in three separate thefts that occurred a few months ago.

According to a news release from Metro, the crimes occurred near the 7400 block of S. Buffalo Drive, between Warm Springs Road and Robindale Road between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5.

LVMPD releases photos of a suspect in three separate thefts that occurred in August and September. (Credit: LVMPD)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, around 5’10” tall and 30 to 40 years old. Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Retail Theft Section at 702-828-3591 or email ORC@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.