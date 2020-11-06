Police release photo of woman suspected in Halloween day bar robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released a photo of the woman suspected in a Las Vegas bar robbery.

According to Metro Police, the woman entered a bar in the 12000 block of So. Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 31 around 2:35 p.m. and pointed a gun at an employee. The suspect demanded money from the register and fled the bar.

The suspect is described as a white female 5’2″ to 5’4″ tall and weighing around 150 pounds, she has shoulder length burgundy colored hair, was wearing a black gaiter face mask, black zip-up Under Armor hoodie, black and white Converse shoes, blue jeans and was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Police’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit this link.