LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are trying to locate the driver of a pickup truck who struck and critically injured a pedestrian Thursday night in the central Las Vegas valley and then left the scene.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the woman was struck around 8:24 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Yale Street near Decatur Boulevard.

Police released a grainy photo of the truck. it’s described as a late model light-colored single-cab long-bed pickup truck. The make is unknown.

LVMPD released a photo of a truck connected to a critical injury hit-and-run crash on Jan. 11, 2024. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police said the 32-year-old woman was in an implied crosswalk on Yale when she was struck by the truck. The truck fled south on Yale. The woman was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit this link.