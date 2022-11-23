North Las Vegas Police Dept. released this photo and are asking the public to help ID the person.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police released a photo of a man police are calling a “person of interest” in a stabbing attack at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Three people were stabbed at the park on Saturday afternoon on Nov. 12. during a fight between two groups of people. The men, who were 18, 23, and 40 years old were transported to the hospital. Two were treated and released. The third victim was hospitalized.

The person in the photo is described as a Hispanic or Asian male, 17 to 20 years old with black hair. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a design on the back and black pants with white patches.

Anyone with information on this individual or the case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at this link.