Police release photo of park stabbing suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing a murder charge following the stabbing death of another woman whose body was found in a Las Vegas park bathroom Thursday afternoon.

According to Metro police, Liliani Pinto was seen running from a bathroom at West Flamingo Park, near Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard, after the stabbing occurred. Police found her hiding in a nearby abandoned home.

Pinto has a history with police. Court records show she has been arrested at least nine times in Clark County since 2003 for, five times for battery or assault.

The identity of the victim, a 30-year-old woman, has not been released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.