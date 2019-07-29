Police release photo of mother accused of killing child

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released the booking photo of a woman accused of killing her infant son.

Kristina Kerlus, 29, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Friday and is being held on $100,000 bail.

She is accused of killing her 2-month-old son in Oct. 2018. According to the Clark County Coroner, the child died as a result of blunt force head and neck trauma.

A family member claims the boy was injured at a now-closed daycare center.

Kerlus is due in court on Tuesday for a status check.