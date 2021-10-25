Police release photo of car suspected in deadly hit-and-run

LVMPD released this photo of a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Oct. 19, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have released a photo of a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last week. Police are hoping the public can help identify who may own the vehicle.

The crash happened around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. on Sahara Avenue and El Camino Road, west of Jones Boulevard when a man was struck and killed. Police said the man may have been sitting or lying in the roadway when he was hit and the driver failed to stop. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the man’s identity is still pending.

Police released a photo of a vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It’s described as a black 2008 to 2016 Town and Country minivan with a pink illuminated rideshare placard in the front window. Police said the vehicle would have damage to the front bumper or grille area.

The investigation of the crash caused Sahara to be closed to traffic for around six hours.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.