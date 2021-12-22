Police release new video of possible Chinatown shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New video released by Metro police shows a possible suspect in the Chinatown shooting.

The video shows the man police are looking for walking through an employee corridor at the North Outlet mall on an unspecified date and time.

Police said the man appears to be homeless, is known to frequent tourist corridor areas, and has been seen with a bandage on his right hand.

He is described as a Black male adult, skinny build, and last seen wearing black pants with white shorts over them and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

At approximately 2:51 a.m. on Dec. 20, the suspect entered the back door of a restaurant located in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road and shot a waiter who was there cleaning. The waiter was shot 11 times according to police.

The suspect then left through a back door and was last seen heading north from the business.

The employee is recovering after undergoing at least two surgeries.

A Gofundme page has been set up for the victim by the Asian Chamber of Commerce.