LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released a new video of two men Monday who could be responsible for an unsolved murder from last summer.

Two men shot and killed Turner, 29, as he was pulling out of the apartment complex where he worked at the intersection of Amberleigh Lane and Mountain Vista Street, police said. The intersection is near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. (KLAS)

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the two men in the video were at the scene at the same time as the murder of 29-year-old Alfonso Turner. The father of four was killed in his car in the parking lot on May 8, 2021. Turner was getting ready to drive out of the apartment complex where he worked at the intersection of Amberleigh Lane and Mountain Vista Street on the east side of the valley.

Police said Turner was shot by two Black men who fled the area before officers arrived. Turner died at the scene.

The video shows the two men walking in and out of the apartment complex parking lot where Turner was killed.

Police have released videos in the past but this new video shows a clearer image of the men.

According to police, the two men fired 40 times at Turner. Police have found no evidence that anyone wanted to harm Turner.

Police hope someone will recognize the two men and report their identities. Police urge anyone with information on the men or the crime to contact LVMPD Homicide at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go online to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.