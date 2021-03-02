Police release new video in unsolved murder of woman driving on I-15 freeway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say they are at a dead end in the murder of Kamiah Bird in September. She was shot and killed while she drove home from work on I-15.

Homicide detectives are now providing exclusive new video in the case, hoping someone knows something they don’t.

“She was beautiful. Just a beautiful, young woman,” said Gloria Bird, Kamiah’s mother.

Kamiah Bird was generous. She loved her family, loved to help others and adored traveling. On September 16, 2020, she was thinking of leaving Las Vegas and her job at a downtown casino. Her mother, Gloria, thinks she may have moved back to her hometown of Spokane, Washington.

In one cruel flash, it was over.

“Somebody who’s like your heart is just gone,” Bird said. “And it feels strange because we weren’t there.”

Kamiah Bird’s car was struck by another car following the shooting.

You may remember the case. I-15 at Flamingo Road was closed for most of that September day as detectives tried to figure out what happened — how a woman driving home from work could be shot and killed on the freeway.

Detectives still don’t know.

“We do not have a suspect,” said Lt. Ray Spencer, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. “We need help on this case.”

Lt. Ray Spencer leads the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit.

He says his team has chased all the possible leads in the case, looking at anyone who might have wanted Bird dead.

“Right now, the case is not much farther than where we were back in September,” Spencer said.

For the first time, Metro is sharing surveillance video of what happened around midnight on September 16.

“The cars are all very blurry. We’re tracking headlights, we’re tracking tail lights,” Spencer said as he reviews the surveillance video.

The video provides the best views from hundreds of hours of video. It shows Bird’s car stopping which is when detectives believe she was shot on the eastbound Flamingo off-ramp. Thirty seconds later, her car veers back onto the highway where it’s hit by a passing car.

Lt. Spencer shows a speeding car which is in line with Bird’s car before she abruptly stops. Metro is very interested in that particular car, but can’t identify the vehicle.

“It’s got to be just a random shooting. That she happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Spencer said.

Even if he had an answer in this case, Gloria Bird knows her truth.

Kamiah Bird was shot to death as she drove on I-15 in Sept. 2020.

“To me, justice would be my daughter still here. I could talk to her and call her. Hug her. That’s not going to happen,” she said.

Lt. Spencer acknowledges the video is not great. However, he hopes at least highlighting the case again will help find a suspect.

Meanwhile, Bird’s cousin has set up a GoFundMe page to help get the word out about her case.