Police release mugshot of Fashion Show Mall shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police released the picture Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, 18 Friday. The teen is accused of shooting three people inside the Fashion Show mall Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Valenzuela-Olivas is facing three counts of attempted murder, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday and his bail was set at $100,000 and one of the conditions is that he must wear high-level electronic monitoring.

Fashion Show mall shooting suspect Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas makes his first court appearance in Las Vegas in Jan. 23, 2020.

According to police, Valenzuela-Olivas was at the mall with a friend when he got into an argument with someone else and fire a gun several times. Bullets struck the person he was arguing with as well as two other bystanders.

John Turco, the defense attorney representing Valenzuela-Olivas told the judge the shooting happened in self-defense. He asked the judge to release him on his own recognizance, but the judge denied the request.

Turco denied that Valenzuela-Olivas is affiliated with a gang and described him as a good kid.

He is due back in court on Jan. 27.