LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday Las Vegas police released new information on the February death of a man and woman behind a retailer in east Las Vegas.

On Feb. 20, just before 5:00 p.m. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a car parts store on Nellis Boulevard near Desert Inn Road due to reports of a man and woman dead near a makeshift shelter.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police release an image of the area where the bodies of Huey and Espoto were found on February 20, 2023. (LVMPD)

The man and woman were identified as Shella Huey and Vincent Espoto. Police believe the two were in a dating relationship and lived in the makeshift shelter where they were both found dead.

Police released photos of Shella Huey during a news conference on May 24, 2023. (LVMPD)

At the time, LVMPD officials said they suspected foul play in the death of the victims, and the police department’s homicide section took over the investigation.

Police later discovered that the deaths may have taken place on Friday, February 17, or Saturday, February 18.

On Wednesday, police asked for the public’s assistance in solving the crimes.

“We have done a relentless pursuit of investigative facts on this case and unfortunately, we are running out of investigative leads,” Jason Johansson homicide lieutenant at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated. “I have concerns that this investigation will go cold without the community’s assistance.”

Huey’s sister was also in attendance during the news conference on Wednesday and made a plea for help asking those responsible to come forward.

“I know somebody out there knows something. Just be brave and come forward, let them know. I need this justice,” Huey expressed.

Sheryl Huey, Shella’s sister made a plea to those responsible for her sister’s death to come forward. (LVMPD)

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.