Police release digitally enhanced photo of child found dead near Mountain Springs; investigation continues

Picture of deceased child found in a forest area near Mountain Springs. Courtesy: The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police hope the public can help identify the child who was found dead Friday near the Mountain Springs area with the recent release of a digitally enhanced picture.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided the photo of the victim to police.

“We are asking teachers in particular to pay close attention to this new digitally enhanced picture. Detectives believe the victim is between the ages of 8 and 12, he is 4’11” and weighs 123 pounds,” the department noted in a news release.

Police believe the child may have lived in Las Vegas, Pahrump, Baker or another nearby city.

The investigation of the boy’s identity continues after police followed tips and leads on Saturday that resulted in a misidentification.

Detectives believe the victim is between the ages of 8 and 12, he is 4’11” and weighs 123 pounds. Due to the location of the body, the victim may have lived in Las Vegas, Pahrump, Baker or other nearby cities.

Anyone with any info is urged to call LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521 pic.twitter.com/AISxCVZf9N — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 30, 2021

The child’s body was found by a group of hikers on a trail in the Mountain Springs area, off SR 160 around 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 28.

After scouring Southern Nevada databases, Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Friday that no local missing children match his description.

Officers said he is clearly the victim of a homicide, but have not released any information about the boy’s injuries or how he died.

LVMPD’s briefing on Friday, May 28:

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Or they can call the 24-hour tip line by calling (702) 828-3521 or (702) 828-2907. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the website.