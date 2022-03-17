LVMPD released details on a police shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of North Main St. on Monday, March 14. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police identified Hector Orellano, 26, as the suspect involved in a police shooting that occurred on the 1500 block of North Main Street on Monday, March 14.

According to police, Lieutenant Raul Rodriguez, 47, was on patrol in an unmarked police car, but fully dressed in his police uniform when he noticed an altercation between two men in front of a business.

Downtown Las Vegas police shooting scene on March 14. (LVMPD)







Hector Orellana, 26, named as the suspect in police shooting on Monday, March 14.





Police stopped their car to intervene however one male ran away. The other male now identified as Hector Orellana became aggressive with Lt. Rodriguez and began to charge at him as well as kick him.

The officer retreated and pulled out an expandable baton, and called for backup for assistance.

Police said that the suspect retrieved an item from his pocket, now identified as a pen, held it in his hand as if it were a weapon, and continued to charge at the officer. The officer retreated before losing his footing and falling to the ground, and the suspect continued to go toward the officer, still with the item in his hand.

A pen was used as a weapon by the suspect, according to police. (LVMPD)

The officer then pulled out his gun and shot the suspect, police said.

The investigation revealed, Lt. Rodriguez fired three rounds during the incident.

Orellana was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lt. Rodriguez also sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Orellana, now faces charges including, assault with a deadly weapon on a protective person, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, battery on a protective person.

The other man involved in the altercation with Orellana has not been located at this time, according to police.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting for LVMPD in 2022, and the second non-fatal officer-involved shooting. At the same time last year, the department had three non-fatal officer-involved shootings.

Lt. Rodriguez has been employed with LVMPD since 1999 and is assigned to the Tourist Safety Division, Downtown Area Command.